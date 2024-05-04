MP: Government Forms High-Level Probe Committee Into Indore Municipal Corporation Fake Bill Scam

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To probe the fake bill payment case of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), General Administration Department has constituted a high-level probe committee on Friday.

The committee is headed by principal secretary, (commercial tax) Amit Rathore and its members include secretary finance department Ajit Kumar and public works department’s (PWD) chief engineer. The action has been taken into the case on the instance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Notably, 20 fake bills related to water department and drainage department of the IMC had come to light recently. The bills were presented before the finance department of the IMC in violation of set norms. Later payment of Rs 3.20 crore was done to five firms.

When the matter surfaced, Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had formed a probe committee and it is investigating 188 cases of the last ten years of these firms. In the primary probe, two employees Bhupendra Purohit and Sunil Bhanwar were served show cause notice and have been abstained from attendance.

Meanwhile, the police has apprehended Jhanvi Enterprise’s Rahul Badera, Ms Kshitij Enterprise’s Renu Badera, Ms King Construction’s Mohammad Zakir and Ms New Construction’s Sajid, IMC’s former regulated clerk Rajkumar Salvi and sub-engineer Uday Bhadoria and Computer Operator Chetan Bhadoria. Abhay Rathore has been suspended and services of working employees have been terminated.

On the other hand, on the basis of the letter of Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, disciplinary action is being taken against Samar Singh Parmar posted in local fund of the finance department of the IMC. Likewise, disciplinary action is being taken against Deputy Director Jagdish Oharia and Rameshwar Parmar.