 MP: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Introduce Cheetahs As Efforts To Boost Tourism, Says Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg
She also noted the area's rich cultural and archaeological heritage, featuring attractions such as the Hinglaj Temple, Chaturbhuj Nala, and Pashupatinath Temple, which hold significant appeal for tourists.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Gandhisagar (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetahs will soon be introduced to the Gandhisagar Sanctuary, as a part of efforts to boost tourism in the region, Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg announced on Monday.

This will make it the second such site in India after Kuno to have cheetahs, Garg told PTI following the inauguration of Gandhi sagar Forest Retreat 3.0 event.

She kickstarted the event, organised to boost tourism in the region, by performing the sacred 'Aarti' ritual to the Chambal river earlier in the evening on Monday.

She emphasised about the ongoing collaborative efforts by the state governments to establish a strong connectivity between Gandhisagar in Madhya Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan to boost tourism. Garg said that discussions between the collectors of Mandsaur and Kota will soon take place to unlock the tourism potential of both regions.

Transformative initiatives in Gandhisagar, including plans to introduce cheetahs into the sanctuary, making it the second such site in the country after Kuno are underway, the collector said. She also noted the area's rich cultural and archaeological heritage, featuring attractions such as the Hinglaj Temple, Chaturbhuj Nala, and Pashupatinath Temple, which hold significant appeal for tourists.

Garg also highlighted the impact of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will enhance connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, fostering greater tourism. She also affirmed that steps are underway to curb illegal mining and other unlawful activities in the Chambal region with regular inspections and strict enforcements.

Stringent measures are being enforced with the active involvement of the police administration and other relevant departments to preserve the sanctity and ecological integrity of the region, she said.

Efforts are also being made to attract tourists from Rajasthan to explore nearby destinations in MP, given the proximity of Gandhisagar to Kota, she added.

