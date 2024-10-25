 MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

The officer also said that rules related to health check-up of employees working in the factory were not being followed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department team has come into action Amid the festive season. The department raided the Daluram Sweets-Namkeen, owned by Suresh & Sons firm, located in Salibada Gaur, Jabalpur. The officials have seized the warehouse over poor kitchen hygiene where snacks were prepared in dirty containers.

The department found the sweets were being made amid the filth. Along with this, 26 LPG domestic cylinders were also found. Following this, the team collected some samples of the sweets and sealed it.

Food Safety Officer Pankaj Srivastava told Free Press that he received a complaint that a factory manufacturing illegal food items was operating in this area.

Read Also
Indore: FSOs Seize 361 Kg Adulterated Namkeen In Surprise Inspections; Ranjit’s Kitchen, Kedarnath...
article-image

After the complaint, an investigation was conducted and it was revealed that sweets and namkeens were being made amidst filth in the factory. The officer also said that rules related to health check-up of employees working in the factory were not being followed. It was considered a violation of law, and resulted in suspension of license of the factory with immediate effect.

FPJ Shorts
CMS Info Systems Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 8%; Revenue Zooms 15% To ₹624.5 Crore
CMS Info Systems Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 8%; Revenue Zooms 15% To ₹624.5 Crore
Bihar: One Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Portion Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Asupur
Bihar: One Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Portion Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Asupur
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

The Food Safety Department have ordered the factory not to manufacture or sell their products until necessary repairs and cleaning arrangements are made.

However, information regarding black marketing of 26 LPG Cylinders were given to the concerned department so that further action can be taken.

Food safety officer Pankaj Srivastava told Free Press that the purpose of such action is to provide safe and hygienic food products to the public.

Read Also
MP: Truck Full Of 'Substandard' Mawa Seized In Bhopal, Samples Sent For Testing In Ratlam As Food...
article-image

He added that such establishments will be regularly inspected to ensure that food safety standards are followed and consumers get quality food items.

This raid is an important step under consumer protection, which has been taken to ensure that the food products sold in the market conform to the hygiene and health standards.

Furthermore, a team of Food Safety Officer visited a mawa (khoya) production unit in Ratlam on Thursday and collected samples of vanaspati ghee, mawa, and milk powder. The samples were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

Additionally, a team of food officials conducted surprise inspections across different locations in Indore and taken 26 samples of ghee, chocolate, namkeen, and various other food products. The team seized ghee, chocolate, namkeen, and other food products which was prepared in poor hygienic conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh

From Mahakal To Omkareshwar, 5-Day Itinerary To Explore The Pilgrim Gems In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

Train Runs Over Loco Inspector, Railway Employees Create Ruckus In Satna

DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal

DHE Grapples With Shortage Of Assistant Professors In Bhopal

Pay 20% Additional Pension To Petitioners: HC To Govt

Pay 20% Additional Pension To Petitioners: HC To Govt