MP: Food Safety Officials Seize Famous Sweets-Namkeen Shop In Jabalpur Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department team has come into action Amid the festive season. The department raided the Daluram Sweets-Namkeen, owned by Suresh & Sons firm, located in Salibada Gaur, Jabalpur. The officials have seized the warehouse over poor kitchen hygiene where snacks were prepared in dirty containers.

The department found the sweets were being made amid the filth. Along with this, 26 LPG domestic cylinders were also found. Following this, the team collected some samples of the sweets and sealed it.

Food Safety Officer Pankaj Srivastava told Free Press that he received a complaint that a factory manufacturing illegal food items was operating in this area.

Food Safety Officials Conduct Surprise Inspection At Eatery In Jabalpur; Seal Outlet Over Poor Hygiene In Kitchen

After the complaint, an investigation was conducted and it was revealed that sweets and namkeens were being made amidst filth in the factory. The officer also said that rules related to health check-up of employees working in the factory were not being followed. It was considered a violation of law, and resulted in suspension of license of the factory with immediate effect.

The Food Safety Department have ordered the factory not to manufacture or sell their products until necessary repairs and cleaning arrangements are made.

However, information regarding black marketing of 26 LPG Cylinders were given to the concerned department so that further action can be taken.

Food safety officer Pankaj Srivastava told Free Press that the purpose of such action is to provide safe and hygienic food products to the public.

He added that such establishments will be regularly inspected to ensure that food safety standards are followed and consumers get quality food items.

This raid is an important step under consumer protection, which has been taken to ensure that the food products sold in the market conform to the hygiene and health standards.

Furthermore, a team of Food Safety Officer visited a mawa (khoya) production unit in Ratlam on Thursday and collected samples of vanaspati ghee, mawa, and milk powder. The samples were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

Additionally, a team of food officials conducted surprise inspections across different locations in Indore and taken 26 samples of ghee, chocolate, namkeen, and various other food products. The team seized ghee, chocolate, namkeen, and other food products which was prepared in poor hygienic conditions.