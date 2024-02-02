MP: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Ambulance In Jabalpur Hospital, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in an ambulance parked at Manmohan Nagar Government Hospital located in Adhartal area of Jabalpur on Friday. No loss of life has been reported in the incident. However, many other ambulances parked alongside were completely destroyed due to the huge flames.

Fire brigade was called to bring the situation under control.

According to information, the hospital staff noticed huge flames erupting from the ambulance parked in the hospital premises on Friday evening. There was panic among the staff as the flames engulfed other ambulances as well.

Reason not yet known

Soon after receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Notably, the reason behind the fire is not yet known.

Incidents of fire in hospitals are on rise in the state. Earlier this year, A sudden fire broke out in the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) ward of Morena District Hospital, causing panic among the staff and patients. The babies were immediately shifted to another ward, and the fire was soon brought under control with the help of the hospital's brigade. The fire was caused due to a short circuit.