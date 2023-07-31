MP: Executive Medical Director Of Sankara Nethralaya Visits Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Executive medical director of Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital, Chennai, Dr Girish Rao, visited Bhopal on Sunday to pay visit to Sewa Sadan eye hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

A team comprising other doctors from Sankara Nethralaya had also visited with Dr Rao. He commended the facilities provided at hospital and the medical amenities provided there, the authorities of the hospital said.

During his visit, Dr Rao said hospital catered to the needs of persons suffering from eye diseases. He said that improving quality of services was a continuous process.

Dr Rao was at Sewa Sadan eye hospital for striking a joint collaboration of Sankara Nethralaya with it. To ramp up the services being rendered at the Sewa Sadan eye hospital, Dr Rao formed three committees, which will work to train eye surgeons and health personnel, so that they can enhance their skills.

Retina specialist from Sankara Nethralaya Dr Rajiv Raman, general manager Suresh Kumar P and treasurer Kannan Narayan were also present. The Sankara Nethralaya team told authorities of Sewa Sadan eye hospital to have more amenities for eye patients.

Dr Rao, while taking stock of the hospital premises, lauded infrastructure and also appreciated the layout plan. He suggested that the ethics committee of the hospital also be strengthened. Managing trustee of Sewa Sadan eye hospital, LC Janiyani requested Sankara Nethralaya authorities to conduct a periodic clinical audit at Sewa Sadan eye hospital at regular intervals.