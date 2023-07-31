 Madhya Pradesh: Scribe Possesses Rare Envelope Of Bangladesh Liberation War In Mahidpur
Madhya Pradesh: Scribe Possesses Rare Envelope Of Bangladesh Liberation War In Mahidpur

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state immediately after its independence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A veteran journalist from Mahidpur town possesses a rare envelope related to Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 which he had collected and preserved over the years.

Around 52 years ago, December 16, 1971 marked the end of the Indo-Pak War and the liberation of Bangladesh. India declared victory on this day 52 years ago. India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state immediately after its independence.

The Indo-Pak War of 1971, which was short and intense, was fought on both the Eastern and Western fronts over 14 days.

On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan and Commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan along with 93k Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian forces after signing the Instrument of Surrender.

Dhaka became the capital of independent Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s Independence gave it freedom from the clutches of oppressive East Pakistan. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also known as the founder of Bangladesh took command and served as the titular president of the Provisional Government.

On July 29, 1971, Bangladesh issued the first postage stamp (envelope). The stamp has been preserved by the veteran journalist and social worker Jawahar Dosi Piyush of Mahidpur over the years, who had keen interest in collecting antiques.

