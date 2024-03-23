MP: Ex-CM Chouhan, Others Get Exemption From Appearance Till June 7 In Defamation Case

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court granted exemption to Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma, former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-state minister Bhupendra Singh from appearing before it in person in a criminal defamation case till June 7.

The court direction came while hearing the plea of the BJP leaders in a defamation suit filed against them by Congress' Rajya Sabha member and senior Supreme Court advocate Vivek Tankha.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vishveshwari Mishra of the special court to hear cases related to MPs and MLAs granted the exemption on Friday, Shiv Kumar Shrivastava, counsel for respondents, told PTI.

"In defamation cases, respondents have to attend court hearings in person. However, the BJP leaders had sought exemption citing their involvement in the Lok Sabha elections," Shrivastava said.

Chouhan and Sharma are BJP candidates from Vidisha and Khajuraho Lok Sabha seats, respectively. MP will go to polls in four phases between April 19 and May 13.

What is the case?

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Tankha has submitted the BJP leaders tarnished his image by claiming incorrectly that he was involved in a Supreme Court case related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in panchayat elections in 2021.

Tankha, former MP advocate general, in his statement claimed neither had he participated in any court proceedings related to the OBC reservation nor had he filed any petition on the issue.

Besides criminal defamation suit, the Congress leader has also filed a civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Sharma, Chouhan and Singh.

On January 19, the court ordered registration of defamation suit after finding sufficient evidence for trial.