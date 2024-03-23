Bhagoriya: A Harvest Festival, Helping Tribal Bachelors Find Their Love; All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2024

The seven-day Bhagoriya festival, underway in the tribal districts of Madhya Pradesh will conclude on Sunday. Let us tell you what the festival which symbolises the rich cultural tapestry of tribal communities of Malwa region is all about.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

Bhagoriya is a harvest festival celebrated by the tribal people of the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (Malwa region) ahead of Holi. Tribes who participate include the Bhil, Bhilala, and Pateliya.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

Nestled in the valleys of natural beauty, the tribal-dominated areas of western Madhya Pradesh, Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Khargone and Alirajpur, celebrate the festival with great pomp and show.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

The festival also provides a unique way for young couples to express their intentions for marriage. Boys apply coloured buns on the foreheads of the girls they admire, and if the girl reciprocates by applying gulal to her suitor, it is considered an acceptance of the proposal.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

The festival commenced on March 18 this year and will run until March 24, coinciding with Holika Dahan.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

In a display of tribal tradition, the festival was marked by lively singing, dancing to flute tunes, and the rhythmic beats of Mandal drums.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

Stalls selling paan, kulfi, sherbet, lassi, cold drinks, and toys catered to the crowds, enhanced the joyful ambiance.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

One of the key aspects of the Bhagoriya festival is the return of migrant workers to their native villages.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

Girls were seen dressed in traditional ghagra-lugdas, wearing coloured buns and roaming the market in groups.

Pic By: Anand Shivre

