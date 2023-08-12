 MP Energy Min Pradhuman Singh Tomar Spotted Playing Kabaddi In Gwalior; WATCH
The minister Energy Minister inaugurated MLA Kabaddi Cup on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar was spotted playing Kabaddi in Gwalior on Saturday. His video is doing rounds on social media.

The minister Energy Minister inaugurated MLA Kabaddi Cup on Saturday and the match was played between Ward 16 and 1.

The video shows the minister entering the opponents' court. He then touched one of the players without getting caught and ran towards his side successfully amid praises by the commentators.

