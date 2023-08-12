MP: Gun Battle Over Land Injures Two Youths In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce firing took place between the two groups following a dispute over government land in Morena on Saturday morning. Two youths have sustained severe injuries in the gun battle. The police are investigating the matter.

Hariom referred to Gwalior

The incident is said to be of Chachul village located in Nirar police station area. The injured are Hariom Gurjar son of Pappu Gurjar and Virbal Gurjar son of Ajmer Gurjar. Of these, Hariom Gurjar has been referred from the district hospital to Gwalior for treatment in critical condition.

According to the information, one of the complainant groups alleged the station in-charge of taking bribes.

Both the sides were asserting their rights on the land

Notably, there was a dispute between Matadin Gurjar and Ramlakhan Gurjar, resident of Chachul village located in Nirar police station area, regarding the government land for a long time. Both the sides were asserting their respective rights on this land. Two days ago, lathis was also used between the two groups regarding this matter.

Complainant alleged police station in-charge of taking bribe

Complainant Matadin Gurjar alleged that this shootout took place on the instigation of the police station. Two days ago, he had reached the police station to file a report of the quarrel, then the in-charge of the police station chased him away from the police station demanding bribes. After which, on Saturday morning, more than a dozen accused surrounded his house armed with weapons. Police are probing the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)