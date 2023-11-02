MP Elections 2023: Stones Hurled At Congress Candidate's Convoy In Satna, Nobody Hurt; Truck Driver Held

Representative Image | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The convoy of Congress' sitting MLA Nilanshu Chaturvedi, who is contesting the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections from his current Chitrakoot seat again, was attacked with stones in the wee hours of Thursday in Satna district, in which nobody was injured, police said.

The incident occurred in Majhgawan police station limits post-midnight when the legislator was returning after election campaigning, they said.

While the car in which Chaturvedi was sitting did not come under attack, some other vehicles in the convoy were hit by stones, the police said, adding that they arrested one person in this connection.

In the complaint lodged by the supporters of Chaturvedi, somebody hurled stones at the MLA's convoy at Michkurin village between 12 am and 12.30 am, in which the window panes of some vehicles were broken, inspector Aditya Narayan Dhurve of Majhgawan police station said.

"The Congress candidate was returning after campaigning when his cavalcade was attacked. No one was injured in the incident," he said.

MLA's car safe

No stone hit the MLA's car, but the vehicles following him came under the attack at Michkurin locality bordering jungles, about 50 km off the district headquarters, he added.

"Within a few hours, we arrested one of the accused Sanjeev Choudhary (21), a truck driver hailing from Raisen district in the state," Dhurve said.

The accused told the police that he was returning from Allahabad after unloading his truck, he added.

Accused was drunk

As per the initial probe, Choudhary was under the influence of liquor when he hurled stones at the convoy, the police official said, adding that investigation was on to nab the other accused.

"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused," he added.

