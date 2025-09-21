Navratri Coincides With GST Saving Fest, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that PM Narendra Modi took a vital decision to reduce GST rates, bringing 99% of goods under the 5% GST bracket.

Speaking to media after PM address to the nation, he said that auspicious beginning of Navratri coincided with lowering GST rates, which is in the interest of the nation.

This initiative aims to ensure that even the vulnerable section of society witnesses hike in income. He appealed to people to purchase goods made by MSME sector and support Make in India and Made in India campaign.

CM to interact with traders, customers in Chawk Bazaar

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the publicity campaign, ‘Next Generation GST’, in the Chawk Bazaar area on Monday, where he will interact with customers and traders on the new GST regime and will address their queries.

The programme will commence from 2.30 pm at the Bhawani Mandir of Sombara Chawk. Later, he will visit the Curfew Wali Mata Mandir to pay obeisance.

Afterward, he will walk up to a saree shop in Chawk Bazaar to discuss the GST reforms with customers and traders. He will also distribute the GST Resolution leaflets to traders.

He will also purchase clothes made from indigenous handloom and Khadi. At 3 pm, he will reach the Motilal Mannulal Dharamshala to interact with around 300 representatives of different commercial and social organisations.