 Navratri Coincides With GST Saving Fest, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNavratri Coincides With GST Saving Fest, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Navratri Coincides With GST Saving Fest, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

This initiative aims to ensure that even the vulnerable section of society witnesses hike in income

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Navratri Coincides With GST Saving Fest, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that PM Narendra Modi took a vital decision to reduce GST rates, bringing 99% of goods under the 5% GST bracket.

Speaking to media after PM address to the nation, he said that auspicious beginning of Navratri coincided with lowering GST rates, which is in the interest of the nation.

This initiative aims to ensure that even the vulnerable section of society witnesses hike in income. He appealed to people to purchase goods made by MSME sector and support Make in India and Made in India campaign.

Read Also
Pervert Man Paraded With Garland Of Shoes & Slippers For Bestiality With Cow In MP's Agar Malwa
article-image

CM to interact with traders, customers in Chawk Bazaar

FPJ Shorts
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the publicity campaign, ‘Next Generation GST’, in the Chawk Bazaar area on Monday, where he will interact with customers and traders on the new GST regime and will address their queries.

The programme will commence from 2.30 pm at the Bhawani Mandir of Sombara Chawk. Later, he will visit the Curfew Wali Mata Mandir to pay obeisance.

Afterward, he will walk up to a saree shop in Chawk Bazaar to discuss the GST reforms with customers and traders. He will also distribute the GST Resolution leaflets to traders. 

He will also purchase clothes made from indigenous handloom and Khadi. At 3 pm, he will reach the Motilal Mannulal Dharamshala to interact with around 300 representatives of different commercial and social organisations.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Appoint Block Chiefs Or Face Ouster, District Congress Committee Presidents In MP Told

Appoint Block Chiefs Or Face Ouster, District Congress Committee Presidents In MP Told

Two Arrested For Burglary At Former Minister’s Bhopal Residence; Stolen Revolvers And iPhones...

Two Arrested For Burglary At Former Minister’s Bhopal Residence; Stolen Revolvers And iPhones...

US Govt's Announcement Raises Anxiety: H-1B Visa Fee Hike Leaves Bhopal Parents With Wards In US...

US Govt's Announcement Raises Anxiety: H-1B Visa Fee Hike Leaves Bhopal Parents With Wards In US...

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Couple Abducted From Bhopal After Inter-Caste Marriage, Rescued

Two Women Commit Suicide In Bhopal, Probe On

Two Women Commit Suicide In Bhopal, Probe On