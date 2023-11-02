MP: Retired Cop’s Body Found On Rail Track In Ujjain

Representational photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a retired head constable was found on Panwasa railway track on Tuesday afternoon. After police made the photo viral on social media, the family members saw it and identified it.

Police said that Shravan Kumar, son of Hardayal Singh was found on the railway track in an unconscious state. The doctor declared him dead upon reaching the District Hospital. The sons have identified the body.

The deceased has four sons, of which the youngest son Prayag is a SAF jawan. Elder son Maharaj Singh said that his father had gone for a walk after dinner as usual but when he did not return till late in the night, they searched for him throughout the night.

“When we reached the police station in the morning to file a missing report, we saw the photo that the police had made viral on social media to identify the body. Then the incident came to light.”