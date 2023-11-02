MP: GRP Trace Indore-Based Couple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday arrested a woman who had left her 15-day-old daughter in the Indore-Bilaspur train on October 29 evening. Both husband and wife have been made accused in the case.

The woman confessed that after the love marriage, the father did not want to keep the child. They informed their respective families about the death of their daughter. After this, the father took his wife and daughter to Indore station and returned after putting his wife on a train going to Ujjain.

The Indore-Bilaspur (Narmada Express) train arrived at Ujjain station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. Here, the woman sitting in the S-8 coach gave the child to some other passengers sitting nearby and asked them to take care till she returned from the washroom but she did not return until the train started. When the child started crying, the passengers waited for some time, and informed on railway helpline number 182, after which the girl was handed over to GRP on reaching Bhopal. Later the child was shifted to Bhopal Matruchhaya.

Ujjain GRP was searching for the child’s mother on the basis of CCTV footage, meanwhile, GRP got success. TI Jyoti Sharma said that one Saurabh, 22, and his 20-year-old wife Khushbu, living in Banganga area of Indore, did not want to keep the child due to poor conditions. Both of them had a love marriage just a month ago.

After the birth of the child, both of them informed the family about the death of the child. Saurabh hatched a conspiracy and made his wife Khushbu and daughter sit in the Narmada Express train on October 29. Khushbu left her daughter on the train and came back to Indore. A case under Section 317 (whoever being the father or mother of a child under the age of twelve years, or having the care of such child, shall expose or leave such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child) of the IPC has been registered against the parents and further action is underway. GRP TI said that Khushbu and Saurabh had an affair for the last two years. Both of their families were not ready for marriage, meanwhile, Khushbu became pregnant after which the families got both of them married and both of them started living in Banganga area with a separate room.

The infant was born 15 days ago and the father told the GRP that as he was not able to take the responsibility of the child, he decided to leave her somewhere after which both of them took this step. Khushbu works as a tailor at home and Saurabh is a delivery boy in a private company. Both of them made a plan to leave the girl among the passengers on the train, however, both are now in police custody and will be produced in court soon.