Indore: Man Held For Fleeing With Sports Bike On Pretext Of Test Ride

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fleeing away with motorbikes on the pretext of test rides. The police said the accused used to contact people, who had posted advertisements for selling their bikes on social media. Rajendra Nagar police station in--charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that information was received that a person was carrying a knife and was roaming near New York City on Bypass Road.

The police reached the spot and caught a person named Shadab Khan, a resident of Dewas and seized a knife from him. Khan was taken to the police station where he told the police that he had contacted a person, who had posted an advertisement for selling his sports bike on a social media platform, on Tuesday.

The accused had called the bike owner near Regional Park to take a test ride. When the bike owner reached the spot, the accused fled with his bike. The police claimed that after committing the crime, he was seen near New York City and was caught within a few hours of the incident. He told the police that he had previously committed such crimes twice and he was arrested by the police. Khan was out on bail in those cases. The bike of the complainant was recovered from the accused and he is being questioned further.

Man from Udaipur caught with six firearms

A team of crime branch arrested a person from Udaipur with six firearms and 12 magazines in Malharganj in the city. According to the police, information was received that a person was seen near Mahavir Bagh area to supply firearms. The crime branch team reached the spot and managed to arrest a person named LakshmanPaliwal, a resident of Udaipur and present resident of Simrol. During a search, six firearms, 12 magazines, including six empty magazines were seized.

The man, however, could not produce a licence for carrying firearms. He admitted to bringing the firearms to a person in the area. He had allegedly supplied the firearms to many people in Indore and Rajasthan. He is being questioned for his source of the firearms and about the people whom he sold the firearms to.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)