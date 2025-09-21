Overheard In Bhopal: New Homes, Efforts For Transfer, Efforts For Posting & More | FP Photo

List of officers’ children

Children of several senior officers have been given important postings, according to a recently released list of transfers. The son of an IPS officer, despite being junior, has got an important position in the state’s commercial capital. This IAS officer was posted in a tribal area for a long time. The government took him out of that place and gave him an important position. Similarly, the son-in-law of a senior IAS officer got an important position in the business capital of the state.

The higher-ups in the government decided to post him in the commercial city a long time ago. In the same way, the son of a late IAS officer was given an important post and transferred to another city. His father, who was popular among the bureaucrats, died in an accident. Now, his son, being an MP-cadre IAS officer, has followed his father’s footsteps. This time, the government has posted young IAS officers in urban bodies, the industries department, and other important places. Against this backdrop, these three officers have been given important positions.

New homes

A few bureaucrats in the state have got their new homes. The government has allotted new homes to the senior officers. The head of state bureaucracy has chosen a bungalow for himself after a long time. Sahib got the house where a retired Director General of Police (DGP) was living. The house will be vacated during Navratri. The head of state bureaucracy is set to remain in this position at least for one year. So, he will soon shift to the new house. He spent one year in a small house.

In the same way, the government allotted new bungalows to a senior IPS officer and to a senior IAS officer. But in the allotment process, two houses have been left. The bungalow of a retired officer has not been allotted to anyone. The officer may get some new responsibility. This is the reason that his house has not been allotted to anyone. Another big bungalow is lying vacant. The house was kept for the head of the state bureaucracy, but he did not like the bungalow. A few politicians and officers have set their eyes on it.

Efforts for transfer

Some people are trying to remove a Principal Secretary (PS) from a department. In fact, these people want to run the department on their own. But, because of the PS, they are unable to meet their purpose. So, they have spared no effort to shift him from there. An organisation has been given entry in the department for some work. Everything was fine at the beginning, but the relationship between the members of the organisation and the PS has soured. The organisation has put up such demands as the department is unable to fulfil.

The members of the organisation are mounting pressure on the department to meet their demands. Before fulfilling their demands, the PS is carrying out some investigations, and this is what has made them angry. Now, they are putting pressure on the higher-ups in the government to remove the PS, who is also mentally ready for it. Nevertheless, none of the officers will be ready to fulfil the demands put up by the organisation.

At outs with ACS

Two officers of a department are at odds. As the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the department is quick-witted, an IAS officer posted in an important place is at odds with him. When the IAS officer was posted there, another ACS was heading the department. Then, this officer was a blue-eyed boy of the higher-ups in the government and used to get weightage in all meetings. Because the new ACS has a cordial relationship with the higher-ups, the officer’s power has slackened off.

There was a time when everyone accepted what he had said. Now, the time has changed, and what he says is opposed. Because the ACS even pulls him up in some cases, the officer is unhappy. After some changes at the top in the place of work, his enthusiasm towards work has also ebbed. People in the corridors of power believe he will not remain in the department for a long time. Sahib may be transferred from this important place, and another officer may be brought there.

Delhi still very far

Delhi is still very far for some officers in the state. They want to go to Delhi on deputation, but they are yet to get a green signal. Two commissioner-rank officers applied for deputation to the Centre a long time ago. Being unhappy with postings in the state, they are searching for opportunities in the Central Government. Nevertheless, they are yet to get an approval from the Centre. One of the officers has political connections, yet he did not get the Centre’s clearance. For deputation to the Centre, an officer’s performance is judged from 360 degrees.

According to the present system, all information is gathered about an officer applying for deputation to the Centre, and both officers have some problems with it. Another IAS officer has been trying to go to the Centre for the past one and a half years, but the problem with him is the post he has set his eyes on. On the other hand, the state government is not properly using him.

Efforts for posting

A promotee IAS officer, in the loop line for over two years, wants to join some important department. Because of his social equation, the officer has always held important positions. He was transferred to the loop line during the election, and he has since been there. He wants to return to the mainstream administration, for which he has met all powerful officers. He also made the rounds of the office of an important politician who clearly told him his recommendations for his transfer would not work for his posting.

Sahib was once a collector. So, he wants the collectorship of a district again before his retirement. He has, however, an advantage – some senior officers with whom he once worked are holding important positions these days. Now, he is counting on his previous bosses, expecting them to bring him out of the loop.