MP Elections 2023: Release Of Congress' First List Of Candidates Followed By Protests, Resignation And Effigy-Burning

Gwalior/ Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after the release of first Congress candidate list featuring 144 names, the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a wave of discontent among party leaders. This discontent stems from various factors, including disappointment over not securing a ticket for their preferred constituencies and the prospect of facing formidable opponents in the upcoming elections.

Youth leader Kedar Kansana Resigns

A ton of rebellion is being witnessed by Gwalior over the Congress list of candidates, as the Former President of Youth Congress and Youth Leader Kedar Kansana has not been giving any ticket this time also.

Upset and angry over the same, he has resigned from the party and has also announced to contest the elections from another party. He has also made many allegations against the candidates currently announced by the party and said, “Those who conducted the survey suppressed the survey.”

Expressing his disappointment, Kansana said, “I have been in the Congress party for the last 22 years. I fought for NSUI (National Students’ Union Of India) during college and then became the president of Youth Congress also. I have been serving without any post for the past 10 years. I had asked for a ticket in 2018 and even then all I received was assurance.”

Awdhesh Nayak’s Effigy Burnt In Datia Assembly Constituency

On the other hand, as the Congress party has fielded Awadhesh Nayak against Home Minister Narottam Mishra in Datia assembly constituency, a protest broke out among the supporters of Rajendra Bharti, demanding tickets for him to contest the elections.

The Congress workers on Sunday came to the streets and even demonstrated in front of Congress office raising slogans. They expressed their anger by burning the effigy of Awadhesh Nayak.

Following the Congress Party's candidate list release, the demand for damage control within the party is on the rise. Congress workers hailing from Datia have publicly voiced their dissatisfaction and made a formal request to the High Command for a replacement of the candidature of Awadhesh Nayak. They have also issued a warning, stating that if the ticket is not altered, further public protests will ensue, and workers may even consider resigning from their respective positions.