MP Election 2023: Fierce Battle In Jabalpur West As Sitting MLA Traun Bhanot To Face BJP MP Rakesh Singh

Jabalpur (Mahdhya Pradesh): A hot political battle will be witnessed on Jabalpur West seat as both BJP & Congress have fielded their strong candidates. Sitting MLA from Jabalpur West & Former Finance Minister in Nath government --Tarun Bhanot will fight four-time BJP Member of Parliament from Jabalpur - Rakesh Singh.

Apart from this, Congress has fielded its candidates on 6 out of 8 seats in Jabalpur district. Candidates of Cantt and Panagar assembly constituencies have not been selected yet.

Talking about the West Assembly constituency, current MLA and former Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot had won from Jabalpur for two consecutive times. This time Bharatiya Janata Party has made Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh the candidate from this seat, hence many eyes are going to be sticked on this contest.

Lakhan, Vinay, Sanjay and Nilesh On Repeat

Instead of giving a chance to new faces, the Congress high command has trusted the old candidates again. The list has announced 6 candidates out of 8 seats and 5 of them are old faces.

The Faces Are:

MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria from Jabalpur East Assembly Constituency has retained his ticket.

Apart from this, Sanjay Yadav from Bargi Assembly Constituency, Vinay Saxena from North Central have been given the chance also. Both the leaders had won the 2018 assembly elections while Nilesh Awasthi had to face defeat at the hands of Ajay Vishnoi, considered a strong leader of BJP.

Young Faces In Sehore

This election, special emphasis is being laid on the youth and women segment, that is why parties are advocating the fielding of more and more women by giving them tickets. Congress high command has also given a chance to Ekta Thakur from the tribal dominated seat of Sehore, one of the eight assembly seats in Jabalpur district.

Ekta Thakur, besides being young, belongs to the Scheduled Tribe category, Bharatiya Janata Party's Nandani Maravi is the current MLA on this seat. BJP has not yet announced the candidate from this seat.

Panagar & Cantt Kept On Hold

Congress has not yet announced its candidate from Panagar and Cantt assembly constituency. Both these assembly seats are considered the strongholds of BJP. Ashok Rohani, son of former Assembly Speaker Ishwar Das Rohani, has been winning from Cantt assembly constituency for two consecutive terms.

While the voters of Panagar constituency have been reposing their trust in BJP's Sushil Tiwari 'Indu' for the last decade. It’s a challenge for Congress to select the candidates from these 2 constituencies, hence the party doesn’t want to take decisions in haste.

