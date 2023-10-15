MP Election 2023: Angry, Former BJP MLA Resigns Hours Before Shivraj’s Arrival In Bhind 

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Few hours ahead of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s arrival in Lahar assembly constituency of Bhind, former MLA Rasal Singh submitted his resignation to BJP District President Devendra Singh Narwaria. It is said Rasal Singh was upset after he was denied the ticket.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s arrival was scheduled on Sunday in Lahar to inaugurate the election campaign of BJP candidate Ambrish Sharma.

Before the visit of CM, former MLA Rasal Singh, allegedly upset with BJP, resigned. Now the political sphere is curious if he is still going to contest elections by taking membership of some other party.

