 MP Elections 2023: Protests Over BJP Candidate Abhilash Pandey Intensify In Jabalpur
The posters pasted at various places in North Central Assembly were put up in the name of residents of the constituency.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Protests over BJP leader Abhilash Pandey’s candidature from Jabalpur North constituency in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections have intensified with posters saying “No outsiders'' springing up all over the city on Friday. The posters read, “No outsider candidates are wanted” and “No ticket, no vote”.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to play down the matter and labelled it as a  conspiracy against the party. 

It is noteworthy that Jabalpur North has been rocking with protests from BJP workers since the saffron party released its fifth list of candidates for the assembly elections and gave ticket to Abhilash Pandey from the seat. Less than a week  ago, supporters of BJP leaders— Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari created a ruckus outside union minister Bhupendra Yadav’s office over ticket denial.

Pandey up against Congress' Vinay Saxena

Pandey has been fielded against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Vinay Saxena— who had defeated Shivraj government's minister Sharad Jain in the 2018 elections by a margin of only 500 votes. Now, this has hurt the workers of aspirants Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari. Both of them were seeking ticket from Jabalpur North.

