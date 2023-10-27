MP: 'Why Did Congress Not Talk About Ram Temple During Its Tenure,' Jyotiraditya Scindia Asks Salman Khurshid Over 'God Limited To One Party' Comment

MP Elections 2023: BJP's 4 Lists Out, Suspense Over Jyotiraditya Scindia Fighting Polls Still Intact |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The politics over Ram Temple in Ayodhya has heated up once again with the date of its inauguration getting closer. The opposition Congress party is accusing the BJP of treating the temple as only the saffron party’s temple.

Reacting to similar comments made by Congress leader Salman Khurshid in which he asked if 'God is limited to one party', union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that if the grand old party and other political parties actually mean it by heart then why did they not talk about Ram Temple construction during their tenure?

“Why was no work done on the matter of establishment of Ram temple during their tenure? Chitt bhi meri, pat bhi meri (having both ways), it cannot work that way,” he said talking to the reporters.

Scindia said that his grandmother had taken the resolution to establish Ram temple during her time and today the dream has become possible during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Ram Temple became possible under the leadership of PM Modi'

Scindia further praised Modi for removal of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and various other works. He said, “Bharatiya Janata Party had said that article 370 will be removed and 370 has been removed. Bharatiya Janata Party said that there will be one legislation, one constitution (Ek Vidhan Ek Samvidhan). BJP had said that every person is equal. We said that we will remove triple talaq and we did it. Similarly, BJP had said that they will establish Ram temple and Ram temple has been established. All these historical works have been possible in India only by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“If today some people feel that they want to join the work, then they are welcome. But if they are feeling left out, then perhaps they should look into their own affairs first,” the civil aviation minister added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)