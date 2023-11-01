 MP Elections 2023: Over ₹25 Cr Cash Along With Liquor, Jewellery, Drugs Worth More Than ₹200 Cr Seized In State
Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that since the model code of conduct for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections came into effect, continuous action is being taken by the enforcement agencies in the state.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 9, the enforcement agencies have seized cash worth more than Rs 25 crore besides liquor, drugs, jewellery and other material worth over Rs 200 crore across the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that since the model code of conduct for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections came into effect, continuous action is being taken by the enforcement agencies in the state.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth more than Rs 226 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

"From October 9, these joint teams have seized Rs 25.05 crore cash, 19.57 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 36.99 crore, narcotic substance worth Rs 11.70 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 75.06 crore and other materials worth Rs 77.31 crore have been seized during the operation," Rajan said.

Polling on November 17

During the model code of conduct in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections (between October 6 and November 28 that year), the enforcement agencies had seized materials worth Rs 72.93 crore.

This time, a total of 3,832 candidates have filed 4,359 nominations for elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, an official said.

The process of filing the nominations began on October 21 and ended on October 30. After the scrutiny on October 31, a total of 2,916 nomination papers were found to be valid. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 2, he said.

Polling will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

