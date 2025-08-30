 MP Shocker! Cops Assaulted Elderly Shopkeeper Close To Liquor Shop In Bhopal
MP Shocker! Cops Assaulted Elderly Shopkeeper Close To Liquor Shop In Bhopal

The cops claimed that action was taken to prevent law and order problems

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disheartning incident came to light on Saturday where incharge at Mangalwara police station inspector Ajay Kumar Soni and his team were seen assaulting an elderly shopkeeper in Mangalwara area on Friday night.

The incident occurred outside Azad Market liquor shop, where the elderly man had been running a paan-masala kiosk for nearly 20 years. In the video, inspector Soni can be seen slapping and kicking the shopkeeper, toppling items from his stall. He also kicked a youth standing nearby, while other policemen chased and pushed away locals gathered around.

In the viral footage, people at the spot are seen running away as the cops chase them away.

article-image

According to inspector Soni, he and his team were patrolling the area following frequent complaints of anti-social elements gathering near the wine shop. He claimed that action was taken to prevent law and order problems, specially when a Ganesh pandal is located close to the shop.

However, local residents alleged that instead of addressing the nuisance caused by the liquor shop crowd, the police targeted the shopkeeper and forced him to shut his stall.

