 MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Candidate's Mobile Over Campaigning In Jabalpur's Bargi
State Congress General Secretary Saurabh Nati Sharma has alleged that he received threats from the mobile phone of Neeraj Singh who is the BJP candidate from Bargi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Receives Threats From Bargi BJP Candidate's Phone Over Poll Campaigning |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader from Jabalpur's Bargi constituency has accused his BJP counterpart for issuing death threats if he campaigns in the area, on Monday. State Congress General Secretary Saurabh Nati Sharma has alleged that he received threats from the mobile phone of Neeraj Singh--a BJP candidate from Bargi. 

The Congress leader approached the Jabalpur Superintendent of Police office on Monday and demanded to register a case. He has also given a written complaint after which the police are investigating the matter.

According to Saurabh Nati Sharma, he received a call from the BJP candidate’s mobile phone at around 3.38 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Sharma alleged that Neeraj Singh's brother Anurag Singh spoke on the call and threatened him not to campaign in the area. 

Later, Sharma received another call from some other mobile number. The person revealed his name as Golu Singh and threatened to kill Sharma.

Congress gives ultimatum

Congress city president Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu', former Congress city president Dinesh Yadav, senior Congress leader Sammatti Saini along with people from the legal cell of Bargi Assembly candidate Sanjay Yadav complained about the matter to the Additional Superintendent of Police. A written complaint has also been given to the Election Commission in this matter. The Congress party has demanded that Golu Singh, a noted criminal of the area with 18 criminal cases pending against him, should be immediately arrested by the police. 

Congress leaders have also given a 24-hour ultimatum to the police to take action in the matter. They said that if action is not taken in the matter then Congress will take out a foot march from Shahpura to Belkheda. 

BJP refutes allegations

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Neeraj Singh termed the allegations baseless. He said that Congress leaders themselves are threatening BJP workers by stopping their cars. “In the early hours of Monday morning, a complaint was lodged against Congress leaders in Chargwan police station in the matter. No one has been threatened by my phone,” he added.

