MP Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Employment, 300 Units Free Electricity As Poll 'Guarantees' Says, 'Don't Trust Mama' |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a slew of 'guarantees' for people in Madhya Pradesh if elected to power including unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, 300 units of free electricity for every household per month and free education for every child in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP promised employment to every unemployed in the state, recruitment of 10 lakh unemployed in government jobs and transparency in job recruitment by eliminating recommendation and corruption.

'Will not allow illegal fee hike in private schools'

Among its 'guarantees' in the field of health, Kejriwal promised to improve the state of all government schools in Madhya Pradesh and will not allow illegal fee hikes in private schools.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised 24-hour electricity supply in all the villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh and will waive off all old outstanding domestic dues after the party forms the government in Madhya Pradesh.

'Will open mohalla clinics in MP'

The AAP supremo guaranteed to provide free treatment for every citizen in Madhya Pradesh, to make medicines, tests and operations available free of cost and to open Mohalla clinics in every village and ward, like in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal also promised to upgrade all existing government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and to open new government hospitals. Moreover, he stated that all road accident victims will be given free treatment facilities across the state.

Free pilgrimage for senior citizens

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to provide free travel to any holy pilgrimage place of their choice for all senior citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP promised to provide an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased if any soldier of the Indian Army and Madhya Pradesh Police dies while in service.

For the salaried people, Kejriwal promised to regularize contractual work and placement of all contractual employees in all departments.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held at the end of this year. The state has been ruled by Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party so far.

