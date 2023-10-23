MP Election: Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination In Gwalior, Expresses Confident Of Winning 3rd Term

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): With less than a month left for Madhya Pradesh elections, several prominent candidates filed their nominations on Monday. Horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwah filed his nomination from Gwalior Rural constituency. Member of Parliament Vivek Shejwalkar accompanied Kushwah to the returning officer in Gwalior.

Similarly, Congress candidate Sanjay Sharma from Tendukheda constituency and BJP candidate Rau Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara constituency also filed their nominations.

Sanjay Sharma |

Uday Pratap Singh |

Confident of securing victiry for the third time, Bharat Singh Kushwah said, "I consider myself fortunate that the party has given me a chance to serve the people for the third time. We are confident that the public will once again provide us with a resounding majority to continue serving."

Talking on the key focus of his campaign this time, Singh stated, "BJP is known for its development works. Our top priority is improving the fundamental amenities in the rural Gwalior Assembly. The image of the area has undergone a transformation."

Addressing ongoing opposition within the BJP, he emphasized that they are a large party and that minor incidents are a part of the political landscape. He further expressed that there are no challenges this time. "Good intentions and commitment toward the public should be the focus," he remarked.

