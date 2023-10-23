MP Election: 'Difference Common In Big Family', Scindia On Protests At Jai Vilas Palace, Directs Cameras On Congress Infighting

MP: 'No Protests Over Ticket Distribution In BJP', Claims Jyotiraditya Scindia, Says 'Clothes Being Torn In Congress' | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to mellow down the demonstrations held by angry supporters of BJP leader Munnalal Goyal outside Jai Vilas Palace over ticket distribution on Sunday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said such differences are common in a 'big fat family'.

Speaking to media on Monday, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said, “There has been no protest regarding ticket distribution. Such things are common in a big family. We all are human beings. Many people work hard in their respective fields, but only one person can get the ticket. In such a situation, it is our duty to understand and listen to the workers.”

Ignoring to acknowledge the fire in his own 'big family', Scindia chose to mount attack on the opposition Congress party which is also reeling under protests from its workers over ticket distribution.

'Clothes being torn in Congress'

Meanwhile, he said that there is no dissatisfaction in BJP regarding ticket distribution, but in Congress, clothes are being torn over it. Scindia was referring to a viral statement made by state Congress chief Kamal Nath in which he asked party workers to tear former CM Digvijaya Singh’s clothes if they are not satisfied with the candidate names.

He further said that Congress is issuing B form (communication from office-bearer to returning officer) instead of A form (communication from political party to returning officer) as there is a tussle among the top leaders.

'Party will soon announce Guna candidate'

While addressing a conference to local Vrindavan Garden workers on Sunday, Jyotiraditya Scindia termed Congress as anti-Dalit and anti-backward. He said, “In Madhya Pradesh, Congress never allowed even a single Chief Minister belonging to the backward class. Thet gave Padma Shri to the candidate who defeated Baba Saheb Ambedkar in elections. This is the real face of Congress.”

In response to a question, he said that the party will soon declare its candidate for Guna seat.