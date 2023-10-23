MP: Cash Stacks Of Rs 5 Lakh Recovered From Scooty's Dickey During Poll Code Checking In Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An amount of Rs 5 lakh has been seized from a jewelry shop owner during check drive in Gwalior on Monday. The cash stacks were recovered from a dickey of his scooty at a time when police have stepped-up checking as part of poll code.

Inderganj police station is investigating the matter.

According to reports, the action took place in Sadar Bazar area of Murar during police checking at Nadi gate. The accused bullion trader claimed that the amount belonged to him. However, police officials said that he failed to produce required documents for the money due to which, action has been taken and investigation is going on.

Notably, keeping in view the election code of conduct, Gwalior Police Administration is continuously running a checking campaign in the district. The police administration has set up checking points every few kilometres in the district so that the elections can be conducted fairly and without any disturbances.

Recently, Jabalpur police had arrested a man with Rs 12 lakh hawala cash from the city's railway station with alleged links to the upcoming assembly elections.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)