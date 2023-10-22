MP Polls: Sewda Candidate Reaches Collectorate With Coins Worth ₹10,000 To File Nomination, Officials Struggle To Keep Count |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): An independent candidate in Datia reached the collectorate with coins worth Rs 10,000 to buy nomination forms for contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Saturday. The incident caused much commotion at the collectorate as the officials were found struggling to count the amount.

On the first day of filing nominations, independent candidate from Sewda assembly constituency, Ramkumar Gupta along with his supporters reached the Collectorate with coins of rupees one and two.

Notably, a general category candidate has to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 to purchase the nomination paper.

Nominations end on Oct 30

The nomination process for the assembly elections has started in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday and will continue till October 30. Withdrawal of names will be over by October 2. Nominations will not be filed on October 22, October 24 (Dussehra), October 28 (fourth Saturday) and October 29 (Sunday).

On the first, two candidates in Indore including BJP candidate from Sanwer, Tulsiram Silawat and an independent candidate from Depalpur, Kripalal Solanki, filed their nominations. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Devendra Mishra filed his papers as an independent candidate from Bhopal central constituency.