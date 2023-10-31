 MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth
According to the submitted affidavit Chouhan’s total family income is ₹8,62,94,926 .

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sandhya Singh, the wife of Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan, apparently, possesses more assets than her chief minister-husband. The information was revealed after Shivraj filed an affidavit declaring the assets and wealth possessed by him and his better-half while filing nomination papers from Budhni seat on Monday.

According to the submitted affidavit Chouhan’s total family income is (8.62 crore) ₹8,62,94,926 . Out of which, the total asset of Sandhya Singh is ₹5.23 crore, whereas, Shivraj Singh has a total asset worth ₹3.21 crore. 

Sandhya Singh’s Assests

Moveable: ₹1.9 crore

Immovable: ₹4.32 crore

Cash: ₹1.15 crore

Shivraj Singh’s Assets 

Moveable: ₹1.11 crore

Immovable: ₹2.10 crore

Cash: ₹1.10 crore

Bank Balance 

Apart from income and other properties, both Sandhya and Shivraj have cash deposited in more than 1 bank. 

Sandhya Singh 

The CM’s wife has cash worth ₹21,87,544 deposited in 4 different banks. Whereas,

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Chouhan has ₹92,79,104 deposited in 3 different banks.

Automobiles

The affidavit submitted by CM Chouhan mentions that he doesn’t own any vehicle of his own.

Whereas, wife Sandhya owns a model 2000 Ambassador car. 

Land 

Sandhya Singh

14 acres of agricultural land in Vidisha ( ₹ 3,30,00,000) 

2 Warehouses

1 office building

3 green houses and 1 poly house ( ₹1,00,50,000) 

Residential Land: 2 houses in Joint Arera Colony Bhopal, 1 flat in Arera Colony (₹4,32,00,000) 

Loan: ₹ 66,58,251

Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

8 acres agricultural land in Vidisha 

4.67 acres of ancestral land in village Jait (₹1,49,35000), 

4 green houses

1 poly house (₹68 lakh)

Residential land: 1 house in Vidisha and 2 houses in Jait (₹ 2,10,60,000)

Loan:₹ 2 lakh 14 thousand.

