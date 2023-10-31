MP Election 2023: Wife Sadhna Is Richer Than Her CM-Husband Shivraj, Owns Over 60% Family Wealth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sandhya Singh, the wife of Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan, apparently, possesses more assets than her chief minister-husband. The information was revealed after Shivraj filed an affidavit declaring the assets and wealth possessed by him and his better-half while filing nomination papers from Budhni seat on Monday.
According to the submitted affidavit Chouhan’s total family income is (8.62 crore) ₹8,62,94,926 . Out of which, the total asset of Sandhya Singh is ₹5.23 crore, whereas, Shivraj Singh has a total asset worth ₹3.21 crore.
Sandhya Singh’s Assests
Moveable: ₹1.9 crore
Immovable: ₹4.32 crore
Cash: ₹1.15 crore
Shivraj Singh’s Assets
Moveable: ₹1.11 crore
Immovable: ₹2.10 crore
Cash: ₹1.10 crore
Bank Balance
Apart from income and other properties, both Sandhya and Shivraj have cash deposited in more than 1 bank.
Sandhya Singh
The CM’s wife has cash worth ₹21,87,544 deposited in 4 different banks. Whereas,
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
CM Chouhan has ₹92,79,104 deposited in 3 different banks.
Automobiles
The affidavit submitted by CM Chouhan mentions that he doesn’t own any vehicle of his own.
Whereas, wife Sandhya owns a model 2000 Ambassador car.
Land
Sandhya Singh
14 acres of agricultural land in Vidisha ( ₹ 3,30,00,000)
2 Warehouses
1 office building
3 green houses and 1 poly house ( ₹1,00,50,000)
Residential Land: 2 houses in Joint Arera Colony Bhopal, 1 flat in Arera Colony (₹4,32,00,000)
Loan: ₹ 66,58,251
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
8 acres agricultural land in Vidisha
4.67 acres of ancestral land in village Jait (₹1,49,35000),
4 green houses
1 poly house (₹68 lakh)
Residential land: 1 house in Vidisha and 2 houses in Jait (₹ 2,10,60,000)
Loan:₹ 2 lakh 14 thousand.
