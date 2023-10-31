MP Elections 2023: Congress Candidate Ajay Tandon Dances On Car Roof As BJP Workers Blow Whistles During Rally (WATCH)

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of filing nomination papers, Congress-BJP candidates from all four assemblies of the district gathered in Damoh to demonstrate their strength on Monday. Both their respective convoys moved towards the Collectorate.

BJP provoked Congress

Congress-BJP demonstrated strength on the last day of submission of nomination forms at Ambedkar Chowk. Both Congress and BJP came face to face at Ambedkar Square. The Congress convoy was moving ahead, after registering its presence at Ambedkar intersection for a long time, it started moving forward and the BJP convoy came from behind. During that time, the procession of Congress candidate Ajay Tandon had come in front of the hospital. He was about to leave when the BJP people started provoking Congress candidate Tandon by whistling.

Tandon climbed the roof of pickup

BJP flags started being waved towards the Congress, seeing this, Ajay Tandon, the Congress candidate from Damoh Assembly number 55, also got excited and climbed on the roof of the pickup and started dancing facing towards the BJP people.

Meanwhile, 68 year-old Ajay Tandon narrowly escaped slipping twice while dancing enthusiastically. Seeing father dancing at this age, Tandon’s daughter, worried about his health, also reached the bonnet of the pickup and made her father sit.

On the other hand, seeing Ajay Tandon sitting, there was provocative booing from the BJP camp. After which, Tandon again started dancing on the roof.

Tandon also showed his thumb towards the BJP members while leaving. During this time, the chanting and whistling from the BJP side also started getting louder.

Police intervention

Later, the police had to intervene in between and move the Congress procession forward, due to which the Congress moved on its route and the BJP moved on its route.

On Monday there was a gathering of Congress-BJP candidates from all four assemblies of the district. Among the BJP candidates, Jayant Malaiya from Damoh, Lakhan Patel from Patharia, Umadevi Khatik from Hata and Dharmendra Singh Lodhi from Jabera were with their supporters. Among Congress candidates, Ajay Tandon from Damoh, Pradeep Khatik from Hata, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi from Jabera and Lakhan Patel from Patharia had reached Damoh with their respective supporters. Due to which the convoy of both Congress and BJP became longer. Later, Congress candidate Ajay Tandon, while talking to the media, said that he is a player of the field and now he has been given the lead and the contest has started.

