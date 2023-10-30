MP Elections 2023: With Eyes On Malwa, Both BJP & Congress Put Up Power Show In Indore

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
With less than a month left for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, both the rival parties BJP and Congress showed their strength in the commercial capital Indore on Monday.
BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya filed his nomination from Indore-1. Vijayvargiya submitted the form at the auspicious time at 2.51 in the noon.
In the morning before submitting his forms, the MLA visited Khajrana Ganesh temple and Bada Ganpati. From here they reached the collectorate office along with his rally.
Along with Vijayavargiya, candidate Ramesh Mendola from Indore-2 also submitted his nomination.
Vijayvargiya and Mendola, who were going to the collectorate crossing Rajwada, reached the collectorate office when only 30 minutes were left to file the nomination papers.
On the other hand, Kamal Nath addressed a public gathering in Indore in view of the forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.
Nath said that he had full faith in the voters of the state and that they would secure the future of the state.
Reacting to Union Minister Rajnath Singh's remark of comparing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as MS Dhoni , Nath said, "Rajnath Singh can say anything, let him say what he wants. The voters of Madhya Pradesh will decide from what point of view Madhya Pradesh will be seen."
Kamal Nath also slammed 'corrupt' BJP rule, and said all work can be done through bribes in Madhya Pradesh.
