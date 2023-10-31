Indore: Women Prepare To Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local markets are bustling with vendors selling decorative items, colourful bangles, and beautifully designed mehndi patterns. Women gather to apply intricate mehndi designs on their hands. They also exchange Karwa Chauth essentials like the karwa, a sieve, and other items as part of the tradition.

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by married women in many cities across India. The preparation for Karwa Chauth typically begins a few days in advance. Women shop for new clothes, jewellery, and mehndi (henna) to adorn them on this special day. They also buy the traditional ’karwa’ (a small, spherical pot) and other puja (prayer) items. It's a significant occasion for many married women, and they often buy different varieties of jewellery to adorn themselves on this day. Common choices include intricate bangles (choodas), necklaces, earrings, and other ornaments, which are often considered symbols of marital bliss and prosperity. The specific types of jewellery may vary by region and personal preferences, but the sentiment behind the purchases is to celebrate and strengthen the marital bond.

Fasting from sunrise to moonrise is a key aspect of the festival, so households prepare a special meal called ’sargi‘ before dawn, which includes various foods and sweets.

As the evening approaches, women dress in their finest attire and come together for a community puja, where they worship the moon and seek blessings for their husbands' long and prosperous lives. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, often with the husband's assistance. The preparation and celebration of Karwa Chauth in the city are marked by a blend of tradition, spirituality, and a strong sense of community among married women.

