MP Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh's Family Campaigns For Him In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar have mounted an extensive campaigning for his victory in the upcoming polls.

Tomar is in the fray from Dimani Assembly seat in the district. Tomar's wife Kiran Tomar is leading the campaign efforts with her supporters and other family members.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the responsibility of the entire Madhya Pradesh to my husband, therefore we are supporting him as he is unable to give proper time in this assembly seat. We are working side by side with him" said Kiran Tomar.

"The BJP is getting good support from the public and all the women are saying that they are getting the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana" she added.

"Generally, I stay at home and take care of the house. I am not active in politics, I only visit during the elections and stand side by side," Kiran Tomar said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Tomar's sister Manju Singh Sikarwar said that she came out to seek votes and support from the public for her brother.

"I have come out to seek votes for my brother and to get public support. My sister-in-law is with me and my three nephews are also engaged in campaigning. He (Narendra Singh Tomar) is working as the election coordinator of entire Madhya Pradesh, so he has the responsibility of the entire state and has to win the entire MP. Therefore we are working here because he is unable to give more time to this area," Sikarwar said.

When asked about the possibility of Tomar becoming the Chief Minister of the state, she said that it would happen according to the orders of the party. As of now, he was made the candidate for the upcoming polls and the party would decide further.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

