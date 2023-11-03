MP Election 2023:

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the INDIA alliance after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark on INDIA bloc saying the INDIA alliance disintegrated before it formed and even Bihar CM said that Congress did not care about other parties.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday.

"The INDI alliance has disintegrated before it is formed. Now, Nitish Kumar has also said that Congress does not care about other parties. Even before this, if one can see, Congress has worried about Congress and they also worry about families. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is only busy in establishing her son and daughter (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi)," Chouhan said.

He further said that former CM Kamal Nath was following the tradition and he (Nath) was busy in establishing his son (Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath). Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was also busy in establishing his son (MLA from Raghogarh assembly seat Jaivardhan Singh).

"Behind the scenes, the INDI alliance has already disintegrated, Congress is also disintegrating and now they (Congress) have to clarify that they are together. Congress leaders are talking about the duo (Nath and Singh) as Jai Veeru. Now, the duo is not Jai-Veeru. There was a film "Mere Apne" in which there was a duo of 'Shyam and Chenu' and they used to fight for the possession of their respective localities. This scattered Congress can never do any good to the state," CM added.

Notably, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said in Patna that the Congress was "busy with the state assembly elections" in five states and not very keen on taking the INDIA bloc forward.

"Yes, we constituted an Alliance but the work to strengthen it is not actively happening right now. Elections are about to happen in five states and the Congress party is more interested in that it seems. We all were working together to help strengthen the Congress party and take it forward but they don't seem to be as keen. Congress is busy with the assembly polls in five states now," CM Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan further attacked the Congress party and said that Vindhya regions gave everything to Congress but they (Congress) gave nothing to the region.

"Vindhya region gave everything to Congress but Congress gave nothing to Vindhya. Be it the rule of former CM Digvijay Singh or the Congress governments before that. If anyone has committed the sin of always lagging behind in terms of development, it is the Congress party," Chouhan said.

"Nath should answer what he did for Vindhya during his tenure of 15-month rule in the state after the 2018 state assembly polls. How many times did he visit the Vindhya region? What did he give to Vindhya?" the Chief Minister said.

"We are ready to give the answer and account. The development that has taken place in Vindhya has taken place under the Bharatiya Janata Party government," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

