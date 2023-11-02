Bhopal: Over 50 Seats To See Triangular Contest, BJP, Congress Strategy Goes Haywire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strategy of the ruling BJP and that of the opposition Congress for the upcoming election seem to have angled off because of the rebels.

For the first time, it has happened in the state that 50 seats are heading for a triangular contest. Besides the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have thrown their hat in the ring.

They are in a position to damage the Congress and the BJP. This is the reason that the estimation of the BJP and that of the Congress about the poll outcome have gone haywire. Senior leaders of both the parties are caught in a triangular contest. Most of the seats in Gwalior, Chambal and Bundelkhand are witnessing a triangular contest.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also finds himself in a triangular contest in Dimni constituency. The fight has become interesting because of BSP candidate Balbeer Dandotia and Congress’s Ravindra Tomar.

BSP candidates from Sumawali Kuldeep Sikarwar, Rakesh Singh from Morena, Ramvaran Singh from Ambah, Sanjeev Kushwana from Bhind, Rasal Singh from Lahar, Lakhan Singh from Sevdha, Pradumnya Verma from Pohri, Ghasiram Patel from Rajnagar, Rambai from Pathria, Yadvendra Singh from Nagod, Rajveer Singh Baghel from Mehgaon, Soneram Kushwaha from Joura, Soneram Dhakad from Sabalgarh have made the contest in these constituencies a triangular one.

AAP candidates from Singrauli Rani Agarwal, KK Shjrivastava from tikargarh, Sudhir Yadav from Banda, Mamta Meena from Chadhauda, Chahat Pandey from Damoh and Amrendra Mishra from Churhat have also made the fight a triangular one in these seats.

Similarly, SP candidates from Bijawar Rekha Yadav, Anil Daulat from Maharajpur Tiwari, Munna Singh Bhadoria from Ater, Vinod Singh Baghel from Kotma, Moti Kashyap from Badwara and Maniram Dhakad from Joura have made the contest keen.

Apart from that, the rebels of the BJP and those of the Congress, contesting as independents, have made the battle of ballots triangular one and exciting. Antar Singh Darbar from Mhow, Harshwardhan Singh Chouhan from Burhanpur, Rajendra Singh Solanki from Barnagar, Ameer Aqeel from Bhopal North, Nandram kushwaha from Niwari, Shekhar Choudhary from Gotegaon, Premchand Guddu from Alote and Om Raghuwanshi from Seoni Malwa have damaged the political equations of the Congress and the BJP.

In many seats, the BSP, SP and independent candidates are in a position to damage the prospects of the candidates of the two key parties in many seats. Against this backdrop, the BJP and the Congress are making fresh strategies to ensure the victory of their candidates.

