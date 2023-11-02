 MP Elections 2023: Holding 7 Criminal Cases Against Her, BJP's Imarti Devi Writes 'Not Applicable' In Crime Column Of Nomination Form
BJP candidate Imarti Devi's complaint has been made to the Election Commission.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Imarti Devi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Dabra assembly constituency of Gwalior district, Imarti Devi, was booked for allegedly not disclosing information in the crime column of the nomination form, on Thursday. In the crime column, Devi has written - ‘not applicable’. However, she has atleast seven criminal cases against her.

A complaint was lodged against her with the Election Commission of India for allegedly hiding the facts.

article-image

Seven crimes registered against Imarti Devi

It is alleged that, BJP candidate Imarti Devi has hidden her criminal record, she has 7 crimes registered against her. Six cases are registered in Dabra City police station and one case is registered in Pichorre police station.

Through the complaint, a demand was made to cancel the nomination and register a criminal case. The complainant also stated in the complaint letter that Imarti Devi had also hidden crimes in the nomination form in the 2008 and 2013 elections also.

Notably, under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, it is a crime to hide facts and give false information in the affidavit.

The complainant has also lodged an objection against not providing the marksheet of Imarti Devi's educational qualification.

article-image
