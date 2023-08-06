MP: Eight Gates Of Lahchura Dam Opened, 54k Cusec Water Released From Dhasan | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the ponds and rivers in the district are in a spate because of heavy rainfall in the past three days. Consequently, the district administration alerted the villagers living on the banks of the big rivers whose water level is rapidly increasing.

Because of discharge of water from Sujara dam, Lahchura dam constructed on Dhasan river in the Harpalpur area was full to its capacity. The officials of the irrigation department in Mahoba opened eight doors out of 17 of the dam and released 54,000 cusecs of water.

Assistant engineer of the irrigation department Vinod Khara said that the water level of the dam had gone below the danger level, so there is no reason to scare. According to Khare, nearly 20,000 cusecs of water were released in the Dhasan river on Friday night.

Consequently, the water level of Dhasan river increased. Since the Lahchura dam is full to its capacity, Arjun feeder canal is being filled with the water of the dam.

Nearly 600-cusec water is being released from it. On the other hand, water is being supplied to the main canal of Dhasan river for irrigation. An alert has been issued to those living in the villages on the banks of Dhasan. The fishermen and cattle grazers have been asked to keep away from the river.