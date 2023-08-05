Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare incident, an MLA representative handed over his resignation to the MLA, citing that he was seeking an election ticket and asked for forgiveness if he had committed any mistake.

The matter was reported in Guna district on Friday evening, when MLA representative Narayan Pant, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony’s Ward No 7 handed over his resignation to Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav who accepted the resignation happily.

Jatav, who is a five-time MLA from three different assembly constituencies in two districts, had appointed Pant as his representative in 2019. He was the MLA representative in the Tribal Welfare Department. Notably, Jatav came into the news in the case of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020.

On Friday, Pant submitted his resignation to the MLA. In the resignation letter, Narayan Pant wrote that "I am Narayan Pant, son of late Babulal Pant, a resident of Idgah Road, Vishwakarma Colony, Ward 7 Guna.

As per your letter order, I was appointed the MLA representative of the Scheduled Castes Welfare Department from Reserved Scheduled Assembly No 29 dated August 6.

Now I am also seeking a ticket from the Assembly segment reserved for scheduled caste. That's why I voluntarily resign from the post of MLA representative.

Therefore, I request that the MLA of Guna accept my resignation. I am very grateful to you. If I have made any mistake, knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me, considering me as your own child."

MLA Accepts Resignation

Narayan Pant said that 30 people are claiming tickets from this seat. He also wants to contest the election. If he remains a representative, he will not be able to ask for a ticket. So he has resigned from his post.