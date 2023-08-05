 Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls

Notably, Jatav came into the news in the case of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare incident, an MLA representative handed over his resignation to the MLA, citing that he was seeking an election ticket and asked for forgiveness if he had committed any mistake.

The matter was reported in Guna district on Friday evening, when MLA representative Narayan Pant, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony’s Ward No 7 handed over his resignation to Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav who accepted the resignation happily.

Jatav, who is a five-time MLA from three different assembly constituencies in two districts, had appointed Pant as his representative in 2019. He was the MLA representative in the Tribal Welfare Department. Notably, Jatav came into the news in the case of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020.

Read Also
Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...
article-image

On Friday, Pant submitted his resignation to the MLA. In the resignation letter, Narayan Pant wrote that "I am Narayan Pant, son of late Babulal Pant, a resident of Idgah Road, Vishwakarma Colony, Ward 7 Guna.

As per your letter order, I was appointed the MLA representative of the Scheduled Castes Welfare Department from Reserved Scheduled Assembly No 29 dated August 6.

Read Also
Modi Surname Defamation: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Says 'I Told You So' Over SC's Stay In Case...
article-image

Now I am also seeking a ticket from the Assembly segment reserved for scheduled caste. That's why I voluntarily resign from the post of MLA representative.

Therefore, I request that the MLA of Guna accept my resignation. I am very grateful to you. If I have made any mistake, knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive me, considering me as your own child."

Read Also
Bhopal: Kerala MP Demands Amit Shah's Intervention In GMC Doc's Suicide
article-image

MLA Accepts Resignation

Narayan Pant said that 30 people are claiming tickets from this seat. He also wants to contest the election. If he remains a representative, he will not be able to ask for a ticket. So he has resigned from his post.

Read Also
Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Cops Recover Stolen Vehicle Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In Just 10 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

State Government Can Build Kishore Memorial If Family Hands Over Ancestral House: Shah

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: SP Inspects Jobat Police Station, Reviews Law And Order 

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Representative In Guna Resigns From Post, Wants To Contest Polls