Bhopal: Kerala MP Demands Amit Shah's Intervention In GMC Doc's Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kerala MP Benny Behanan has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his urgent intervention and immediate action for providing justice in the suicide case of resident doctor Dr Bala Saraswati of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

She committed suicide on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday blaming three OBGYN (Obstetrics and gynaecology teachers including HoD Dr Aruna Kumar for torture and mental harassment.

“Students of Gynaecology in GMC have claimed that the faculty members abuse them physically and verbally and even beat them with OT instruments. They also do not allow the students to take sick leave and they are made to work overtime. Due to this, they are unable to have proper meals,” the letter adds.

Kerala MP’s demands include

* Detailed inquiry about the concerned department and HoD Gynaecology Dr Aruna Kumar.

* All those who are responsible for the incident should be suspended till the time inquiry against them is underway

* Immediate steps should be taken to ensure a healthy working environment and to check abuse and toxicity in the departments of GMC College.

* Need for reforms for the appointment of heads of departments based on their record of dealing with students and its review with the formation of a Harassment Cell for such toxic departments.

