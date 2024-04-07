 MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

The accident took place around Saturday midnight in Jaithari area, they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A car driver was killed and another occupant severely injured when the vehicle rammed into a running train after breaking the barrier of a closed railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around Saturday midnight in Jaithari area, they said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Nurse Found Dead In Lalghati Was Strangulated By Partner, Accused Held
article-image

The car broke the closed railway crossing and hit the Hirakud Express, Bilaspur-based South East Central Railways public relations officer Ambikesh Sahu told PTI over phone.

The car driver, identified as Narendra Verma, died on the spot and another vehicle occupant received injuries, Jaithari police station inspector PC Kol.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and removed the damaged car from the tracks to smoothen rail traffic, he said.

No one on board the train was injured, Sahu said.

Read Also
Bhopal: GMC Campus Becomes Safe Haven For Anti-Social Elements
article-image

The Hirakud Express resumed its onward journey from Anuppur station after replacement of its three coaches affected in the incident, the official said.

The injured car occupant, Parmeshwar Sahu, a resident of Chhindwara district in MP, was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for advance health care following doctor's advice, Kol said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Commence Roadshow In Jabalpur At 6 PM; Tight Security Measures

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Commence Roadshow In Jabalpur At 6 PM; Tight Security Measures

MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

MP: Driver Killed As Car Crashes Into Running Train After Breaking Rail Crossing Barrier In Anuppur

Political Punch

Political Punch

World Health Day: Health Facilities In State Improves, Yet Challenges Remain

World Health Day: Health Facilities In State Improves, Yet Challenges Remain

MP: Congress Gives Ticket To 1 Woman, BJP Selects 6

MP: Congress Gives Ticket To 1 Woman, BJP Selects 6