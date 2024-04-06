Bhopal: Nurse Found Dead In Lalghati Was Strangulated By Partner, Accused Held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police on Saturday arrested the man accused of murdering the nurse who was found dead at his house in Lalghati on Thursday late night. Accused Deepak Katiyar (31) was arrested from the city bus stand.

The Koh-e-fiza police staff said Katiyar had a relationship with Maya TM, a nurse at a private hospital in Bhopal. She was a single mother. She formed friendship with Katiyar at her workplace and later had an affair with him.

After she was discovered dead on Thursday late night at Katiyar’s house in Lalghati, the police were informed, who questioned Katiyar at length. The latter told them that Maya became unconscious suddenly after which he took her to the hospital.

Dissatisfied with his statements, the police investigated it further. They sifted through CCTV footages to learn that Deepak had brought Maya to his house on Thursday noon. The police also received Maya’s post-mortem reports on Saturday, which revealed she died due to asphyxiation.

The police began searching for Deepak who was nabbed from Halalpura bus stand. He told cops he had married another woman in April 2023 while being in a relationship with Maya. As a result, Maya used to argue with him frequently. Fed up of frequent disputes, he brought Maya to his house in Lalghati on Thursday noon, where both of them again had an argument. Following this, Katiyar strangled her to death, and tried to pass it off as an accidental death by taking her to the hospital himself.

The police said Katiyar was produced in the court on Saturday, which sent him to jail.