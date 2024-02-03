MP: Dozen IPS Officials Transferred

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About one dozen IPS officials were transferred in the state on Saturday. Jagat Singh Rajput, DIG Narmadapuram, has been shifted as DIG PHQ. Ankit Soni, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rewa, has been posted as SDOP, Manawar (Dhar district).

Mayur Khandelwal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ratlam, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Habibganj Urban Police (Bhopal).

Sonakshi Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Urban Police (Indore), is now Additional Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.

Siyaz KM, CSP Lashkar Kotwali is ASP Gwalior, Anand Kaladgi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Khargone, is SDOP, Berasia.

Krishna Lalchandani, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ujjain, is ACP Vijaynagar, Urban Police, Indore district.

Ayush Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhopal district, is CSP Lashkar, Kotwali in Gwalior.

Vidita Dagar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhopal district, is SDOP Nagod in Satna district. Adarshkant Shukla, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur district is SDOP Bamore in Morena district.

Narendra Rawat, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Sagar district is SDOP, Multai, in Betul district.

Abhishek Ranjan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Indore district, is SDOP, Neemuch district.