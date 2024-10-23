BCom Student Consumes Poison After Father Denies Money; 5-Year-Old Killed After Gate Falls On Her In Bhopal

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old BCom final year student consumed poison in a fit of rage on Tuesday as his father refused to give him money for expenses, the police said.

The youth, a resident of Kolar, succumbed to poison on Wednesday, the police added. Kolar police station TI Sanjay Singh Soni told Free Press that the youth who took the drastic step was Satyendra Maran.

On Tuesday night, he had consumed poison and his condition began deteriorating. His family members came to know that he had consumed poison when they took him to the hospital. Maran died on Wednesday morning. After the police were informed, they began probe and learnt that Maran’s father is a farmer.

A few days ago, his father had given him money. When Maran approached his father again on Tuesday and sought money, he scolded him and refused to give the amount. Maran then went to his room and consumed poison in a fit of rage. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

5-Yr-Old Girl Dies As Channel Gate Falls On Her, Probe On

On the other hand, a five-year-old girl died as an iron channel gate fell on her at her house in Ratibad on Wednesday morning. She died as she was buried under it. Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma told Free Press that the parents of deceased girl Devanshi Kushwaha work as caretakers of a farm house in Ratibad. They are native residents of Ashoknagar.

On Wednesday, the girl was playing near the channel gate of the farm house and clung to it while playing. The incident occurred when parents had gone out of farm house to fetch grocery. When they returned, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood. Kushwaha’s neighbours rushed her to AIIMS hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The police investigation is on.