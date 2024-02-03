Bhopal: 15 IAS Transferred In State, Bharat Yadav Posted As Secretary, CM

Indian National Emblem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government transferred fifteen IAS officers late on Friday night. Bharat Yadav, Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development has been posted as Secretary, Chief Minister with additional charge of Commissioner, Urban Administration and development. Excise Commissioner, Omprakash Shrivastava has been appointed as Secretary Home Department with additional charge of Executive Director, Disaster Management Institute.

Avinash Lavania, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, has been shifted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister with additional charge of MD, MP Road Development Corporation.

Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department has been transferred as Director General, RCVP Naronha Academy of Administration.

Anirudh Mukerjee, Principal Secretary, Public Property Management Department with additional charge of DG, RCPV Naronha Academy of administration, has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Ayush department with additional charge of PS Public Property Management department and MD, MP State Property Management Company.

Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Jail Department has been posted as Principal Secretary, General Administration Department with additional charge of PS, Coordination, Chief Secretary Office and PS, Jail Department.

Dr Navneet Kothari, MD, MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited and MD, Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and ex officio Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, has been posted as Secretary, Fishermen Welfare and fishery development department.

Ravindra Singh, Secretary, Home Department has been appointed as Commissioner cum Director, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection with additional charge of MD, Madhya Pradesh State waring house corporation.

Tarun Pithode, Director, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty cum Commissioner Medical Education.

Abhijeet Agrawal, MD, MP State Electronics Development Corporation has been transferred as Officer on Special Duty cum Excise Commissioner., Gwalior.

Chandrashekar Valimbe, Additional Secretary, Revenue Department, Controller, Government Press and Writing Material, has been shifted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister with additional charge of Controller, Government Press and Writing Material.

Chandramauli Shukla, Commissioner, Housing and Infrastructure Development Board with additional charge of Commissioner Aviation and acting Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation has been posted as MD, MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited. He will have additional charge of MD, MP State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and Commissioner, MP Housing Construction and Infrastructure Development Board and Commissioner Aviation.

Gautam Singh, Additional Director, MP State Agriculture Marketing Board has been appointed as Project Director, MP Skill Development Project. Aditi Garg, Director, Health Services has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister and Director Health Services (additional charge).

Ansul Gupta, waiting for posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister. He will have additional charge of MD, State Electronics Development Corporation, Executive Director, State Public Service Authority and Mission Director, Integrated Social Security Mission.