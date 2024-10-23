4 Held For Carrying Banned Injections In Jabalpur

Representational photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four persons from different parts of the city. They were involved in selling banned injections. The cops also confiscated 613 vials of banned intravenous drugs from their possession.

Adhartal police station in-charge Rajkumar Khatig said he had come to know that a man named Om Patel, resident of Shankar Nagar Suhagi, was standing with a blue colour bag containing a large number of vials of intravenous drugs. Patel was taking the bag to his home, Khatig said, adding that the police raided the house of Patel. When the police searched his bag, they found that vials contained the vials of banned drugs Pheniramine Maleate and Buprenorphine.

The police registered a case against Patel under various sections of the MP Drug Control Act. Similarly, in-charge of Gohalpur police station Pratiksha Marko said a man carrying a bag was standing in the Gajinagar area. As soon as he saw the police patrolling party, he tried to escape, but the police caught hold of him. He identified himself as Abbu aka Abid. The man was also carrying a bag containing a large number of vials of Pheniramine Maleate and Buprenorphine.

According to in-charge of Ghamapur police station in-charge Satish Kumar Andhawa, a man was standing near a testing-road railway transformer with a bag containing vials of banned intravenous drugs. No sooner had he seen the police party, he tried to escape, but the cops caught hold of him. The man identified himself as Sachin Patel.

In-charge of Hanumantal police station Dheeraj Raj said a man identified as Babu Sonkar was carrying the vials of banned intravenous drugs. He was also arrested.

The police launched a campaign against drug traffickers and sellers after receiving instructions from superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh.