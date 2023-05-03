 MP doctors' strike: High Court calls it 'illegal', orders govt doctors to return to work immediately; WATCH
HomeBhopalMP doctors' strike: High Court calls it 'illegal', orders govt doctors to return to work immediately; WATCH

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra said that the doctors' strike is causing a lot of problems to the patients, so the doctors should make sure to treat patients as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh):In a big blow to the ongoing doctors’ strike in the state, the Madhya Pradesh High Court while terming it 'illegal', has asked the government doctors to immediately return to work.

The petition was filed by the former Jabalpur councillor Indrajit Kunwar Pal Singh Sheru against the indefinite s' strike by doctors of Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra said that the doctors' strike is causing severe inconvenience to the patients, therefore they should end the strike and return back to duties.

Notably, over 15000 doctors across 13 Government medical Colleges, district hospitals and primary health care centres went on indefinite strike on Wednesday, disrupting medical services statewide.

article-image

The strike's impact could be felt across Madhya Pradesh.  A 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday as doctors staged protest.

Similarly, 32 surgeries were postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hospital due to the strike.

article-image
