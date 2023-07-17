 MP: Digvijaya Singh Visits Family Of Jabalpur Student Shot Dead By BJP Leader Priyansh Vishwakarma, Questions Govt "Why Is His House Not Bulldozed?"
Singh said that though he is not a supporter of bulldozer action, houses of petty criminals are immediately razed to the ground while the accused BJP leader’s house is still intact.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Digvijaya Singh | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, on Monday, visited the house of Vedika Thakur -- a Jabalpur student who was allegedly shot dead by BJP leader Priyansh Vishwakarma last month. Digvijaya also questioned the state government as to why Vishwakarma's house has not been razed off yet like other criminals'.

"I do not support operation bulldozers. However, when immediate demolition is ordered on petty criminals' house, why is murder accused BJP leader's house is still intact?" Digvijaya asked.

Paying tribute to Vedika, Singh said, “For 6 hours the accused roamed around with injured Vedika. When she was taken to the hospital, her clothes were changed and then the police were informed.”

article-image

'Police Defending Accused'

The senior Congress leader accused the state police of trying to save the accused Priyansh Vishwakarma and said that if Vedika was immediately taken to a big hospital in Delhi or Mumbai, her life could have been saved.

“Houses of petty criminals are bulldozed if there is an illegal encroachment. Why is his (accused) house not being razed down? The municipal corporation has declared his house illegal and yet no action has been taken. A lower court did issue a stay order in the matter but the High Court removed it,” he said.

'I Don't Support Bulldozer Culture, But Why Discriminate?'

Singh further requested CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bulldoze the accused’s house. 

“Though I do not support the ‘bulldozer culture’, but, if he (CM Chouhan) takes credit for it then there should be no discrimination,” Singh added.

Notably, BJP leader Priyansh Vishwakarma shot Vedika Thakur in his office in Jabalpur on June 16. Vedika died during treatment on June 26.

