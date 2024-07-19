MP: Cyber Crooks Impersonate Telecom Officials, Send KYC Suspension Messages

Needpix.com

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After trying scores of numerous modus operandi to wipe off money from peopleís bank accounts, cyber crooks have now turned to sending hoax messages of Know Your Customer (KYC) suspension. In the latest trend adopted by the crooks, they have been impersonating as officials of a state-owned telecom company and have been contacting the target persons on messaging applications.

When the issue was put up before the district cyber crime cell, the senior officials stated that no such complaints or FIRs have been lodged in this regard. They, however, promised to look into the issue. Apart from this, Free Press spoke to numerous subscribers of the state-owned telecom company, who admitted to having received such messages, but did not fall prey to them.

One such subscriber, named Jitendra Manjhi, said he had received the message almost a week ago and had been astounded for a while, but contacted the officials of the telecom company, who said they do not send such messages to anyone.

Another subscriber, identified as Ritu Singh Parmar, a bank employee, told Free Press that she received the same message on her WhatsApp three days ago and even called on the number to verify her KYC suspension. She added that the man present on the other side of the phone advised her to download the AnyDesk application on her mobile phone. Parmar, who was well aware of the cyber frauds executed with the help of the Any Desk app, realised the fraud, and disconnected the call.

Modus operandi

According to the cyber crime officials, the crooks behind the telecom KYC suspension fraud set the telecom company's logo as their display picture (DP) on any messaging application and then contact subscribers, whose data has been accessed by them. They send the target person a PDF file, which mentions that their KYC has been suspended, and the services on their phone number shall be discontinued within the upcoming 24 hours. They also mention the number of a customer care person in the PDF, which usually belongs to the crook.

Advisory to be issued soon: ACP (Cyber cell)

When Free Press sought the stance of the assistant commissioner of police (Cyber), Sujeet Tiwari on the issue, he said that advisories in this regard shall be issued soon to prevent frauds.