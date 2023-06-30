MP Court Awards Second Longest Jail Term In India's History, Sentences Gujarat Man To 170-Year RI For Duping 34 People

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A Gujarat-based man was sentenced to 170 years of rigorous imprisonment by a session court in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district for duping 34 people of Rs 72 lakh.

Along with this, the court also ordered the accused to pay Rs 10,000 to each of his victims. The accused cheated people on the pretext of setting up a garment factory.

The imprisonment spanning almost two centuries to Nasir Mohammad--includes 5-year jail term for every victim he has cheated.

Punished For Each Victim Individually

Judge Abdullah Ahmed of the Upper Sessions Court said, “The convict had cheated 34 people. It is necessary to be punished in respect of each victim separately, as the responsibility of the offence committed by the accused in respect of each victim also varies. This means he will be in jail for 34*5 or 170 years.”

Arrest In 2020

Nasir Mohammad alias Nasir Rajput, a 55-year-old resident of Tapi, Gujarat, moved to Sagar in late 2018. He developed good relationships with the people of Bhainsa and Sadar villages. According to the victims, he had a lavish lifestyle and kept claiming that he was waiting for the proceeds of a real estate sale to invest in his garment factory.

The locals soon took the bait and started investing in Nasir’s company which apparently never came up. The victims then registered an FIR against Nasir under section 420 (cheating) of IPC in 2019. After the FIR, Nasir, along with his family went missing.

Finally, he was arrested from Karnataka in December 2020.

Earlier, Sehore Man Was Awarded 250-Year Prison Term

In case you think that this is the longest prison term awarded to a convict in India, you are wrong. In March, a Sehore court awarded a 250-year prison term to the director of a chit fund company involving 3.5 million victims and ₹4000 crore.